Left Menu

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

The Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday with a thick layer of fog engulfing parts of the city and affecting the visibility.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 09:03 IST
Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category
Visuals from Singhu Border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday with a thick layer of fog engulfing parts of the city and affecting the visibility. Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 332, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. As per the SAFAR, the concentration of PM10 particles stood at 305 in the 'poor' category while PM 2.5 at 162 in the 'very poor' category today.

Meanwhile, a layer of dense fog enveloped the national capital this morning leading to a decreased visibility in Delhi. The morning in the national capital also remained cold with the temperature at 12.6 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Myanmar coup opponents call for big protests to counter military claims

Opponents of Myanmars military coup called for more big protests on Wednesday to show that the armys assertion of widespread public support for overthrowing elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and holding new elections was false.They voiced sce...

Govenor of Japan's Shimane prefecture says torch relay should be reconsidered

The governor of Japans Shimane prefecture said on Wednesday that the Olympics torch relay should be reconsidered, adding that he was against the Games being held and worried about coronavirus infections....

Philippine president approves amnesty programme for rebels

The Philippine president has approved an amnesty programme for Muslim and communist rebels who would agree to surrender their weapons as they return to normal life in the latest such attempt to tame rural insurgencies that have raged for ha...

Fourteen people detained over riots in Spain: Police

Madrid Spain, February 17 ANISputnik At least 14 people were detained as a result of riots in a number of Spanish cities, which started after protests in support of rapper Pablo Hasel, arrested for glorifying terrorism and insulting the mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021