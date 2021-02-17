Left Menu

Chandigarh govt school sets up herbal garden to impart practical knowledge to students

In order to impart practical knowledge to students regarding agriculture and waste management, the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), in Chandigarh's Dhanas has set up a herbal garden in its premises.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 17-02-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 11:49 IST
Chandigarh govt school sets up herbal garden to impart practical knowledge to students
Principle of GMSSS, Seema Rani speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In order to impart practical knowledge to students regarding agriculture and waste management, the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), in Chandigarh's Dhanas has set up a herbal garden in its premises. Seema Rani, Principal of GMSSS, told ANI: "In this herbal garden, the students learn the importance of cleanliness and greenery in their day to day life. They take the waste to compost in a pond specially made for composting and worming for plantation and agriculture.

"We are providing them a practical knowledge as well as theoretical knowledge as Chandigarh is going to present Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) an international students survey in 2022," Rani said. She also said that the New Education Policy also laid emphasis on the creativity and critical knowledge of the students. "We believe that education cannot be confined into four walls of the classroom. So we are teaching them the activities including waste management," she added.

Citing the example of Uttarakhand tragedy, she said that if we neglect nature there can be more disasters ahead like Uttarakhand. "A water tank has been dug in the green area to collect the wastewater which further moves for watering the plants and crops. This way the school has set an example for other private government schools. Even the students of other schools come here to learn the way of waste management and greenery." Rani told.

The students were seen happy and interested to learn these farming activities and confirmed that they have learnt many things about cultivation, plantation, waste management, composting in the school. "After coming to the school after the COVID-19 pandemic, the first activity we did here is farming, we learn cultivation, plantation, waste management, composting here," a student Taranpreet Kaur said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches cancer treatment drug Capecitabine in US

Drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched cancer treatment drug Capecitabine tablets in the US market.The product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xeloda capecitabine tablets approved by the US Food a...

Govt being overconfident about COVID, it's not over yet: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of being grossly negligent and overconfident about the handling of the coronavirus situation, saying the pandemic was not over yet.The comments came after South African and Brazil...

Australia news media ''large and small'' discuss Google deals

Google was quickly negotiating generous deals with big and small Australian media companies to pay for news as the Parliament considers forcing digital giants into such agreements, a minister said on Wednesday.Seven West Media on Monday bec...

Nestle India shares tank 5 pc post-Dec qtr earnings

Shares of Nestle IndiaLtd declined 5 percent in early trade on Wednesday after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.The stock declined 5 percent to Rs 16,360 on the BSE.At the NSE, it tanked 5 percent to Rs 16,350.FMCG ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021