Youth Congress activists protest in Delhi against fuel price hike

The hike took petrol price in Delhi to a record Rs 88.99 per litre and diesel to Rs 79.35 a litre.The cooking gas cylinder prices have increased by Rs 75 within the last 14 days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:56 IST
A group of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists staged a demonstration at Connaught Place here on Wednesday against rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, and demanded that the government roll back the hike.

The protesters gathered at Outer Circle of Connaught Place, rode bicycles and wore cricket kits to highlight how petrol and diesel prices are rising and about to hit the century mark -- Rs 100 per litre.

By increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders again, the Modi government has made it clear that it was not concerned about the problems of the common people, said IYC president Srinivas BV.

''...common people are badly hit by inflation. Petrol and diesel prices are increasing continuously despite the low prices of crude oil in the international market,'' he said.

Petrol and diesel prices on Monday were hiked for the seventh day in a row as a rally in international oil prices took retail rates in India to new highs.

Petrol price was increased by 26 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. The hike took petrol price in Delhi to a record Rs 88.99 per litre and diesel to Rs 79.35 a litre.

The cooking gas cylinder prices have increased by Rs 75 within the last 14 days. It is a ''pity'' for the Modi government that a new record is being set in the prices of petrol and diesel, Srinivas said.

National media in-charge of IYC Rahul Rao said, ''We demand that the increased prices should be withdrawn with immediate effect and the increase in excise duty should be rolled back to provide relief to the masses suffering from inflation and recession.'' The protesters also included IYC national secretary Khushboo Sharma, secretary Mukesh Kumar, Delhi Youth Congress vice president Ranvijay Singh Lochav and Shubham Sharma among others.

