France to discuss Iran with Germany, UK and U.S. counterparts this week

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will discuss the situation regarding Iran at a meeting on Feb. 18 featuring his counterparts from Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, said the French foreign ministry on Wednesday.

The planned meeting on Thursday comes after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demanded "action, not words" from the United States if it wants to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the latest challenge to new President Joe Biden to take the first step towards a thaw.

