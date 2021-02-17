Left Menu

France to discuss Iran with Germany, UK and U.S. counterparts this week

Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@JY_LeDrian)

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will discuss the situation regarding Iran at a meeting on Feb. 18 featuring his counterparts from Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, said the French foreign ministry on Wednesday.

The planned meeting on Thursday comes after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demanded "action, not words" from the United States if it wants to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the latest challenge to new President Joe Biden to take the first step towards a thaw.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

