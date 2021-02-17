Normal petrol's price crosses Rs 100 a litre at Sriganganagar

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:19 IST
After premium petrol, the price of normal petrol has also crossed Rs 100 per litre in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district.

The Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers' Association (RPDA) has decided to hold a 'Sadbuddhi Yagya' as a protest against the state government for the highest value-added tax (VAT) on fuel price.

Petrol and diesel prices in Sriganganagar on Wednesday stood at Rs 100.13 and Rs 92.13, respectively.

RPDA President Suneet Bagai said, ''We are soon going to hold Sadbuddhi Yagya in Hanumangarh as a protest against the state government, which levies the highest VAT on fuel price. Normal petrol prices crossed Rs 100 per litre in Sriganganagar.'' The rise in fuel price is despite the Rajasthan government last month reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by 2 per cent.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had blamed the Centre for the rising fuel prices. Replying to the debate in the state Assembly on the Motion of Thanks to the governor's speech two days ago, the chief minister said the Centre is responsible for increase in fuel prices. He added that the government has reduced basic excise duty, in which states get share, but increased special excise duty in which the states do not have share.

Bagai said the increased fuel price will affect the dealers, especially on state borders.

He added that petrol and diesel pumps located in the border areas of neighbouring districts are on the verge of shutdown due to high VAT as demand is continuously decreasing.

