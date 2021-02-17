Left Menu

Iran plans extra advanced machines at underground enrichment plant -IAEA

17-02-2021
Iran has informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog it plans to install more of its advanced IR-2m centrifuges at an underground uranium enrichment plant at Natanz, a report by the agency on Wednesday said, which would deepen a breach of Iran's nuclear deal.

"Iran indicated it plans to install two additional cascades of 174 IR-2m centrifuges at FEP to enrich ... up to 5% U-235. This will bring the total number of cascades of IR-2m centrifuges either planned, being installed, or operating in FEP to six," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report to member states obtained by Reuters.

An IAEA report on Feb. 1 said Iran had brought a second cascade, or cluster, of IR-2m centrifuges online at the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) and was installing two more. Iran's deal with major powers says it can only enrich at the FEP with far less efficient, first-generation IR-1 centrifuges.

