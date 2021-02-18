Left Menu

California lawmaker proposes ban on fracking by 2027

The states influential oil and gas industry generated USD 152.3 billion in economic output in 2017, which generated about USD 21.5 billion in state and local taxes.But California has been a leader in combating climate change, with a law in place requiring the state use 100 renewable energy by 2045.In 2019, Newsom halted new fracking permits and fired the states top oil and gas regulator after a report showed a 35 increase in new wells.

PTI | Sacramento | Updated: 18-02-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 00:04 IST
California lawmaker proposes ban on fracking by 2027

Heeding the call of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a state senator introduced legislation Wednesday that would ban all fracking in the nation's most populated state by 2027 and halt the oil and gas extraction method around schools and homes by January 1.

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a technique used to extract huge amounts of oil and gas from shale rock deep underground. It involves injecting high-pressure mixtures of water, sand or gravel and chemicals into rock. Environmental groups says the chemicals threaten water supplies and public health.

The bill will likely be one of the most contentious fights in the state Legislature this year. The state's influential oil and gas industry generated USD 152.3 billion in economic output in 2017, which generated about USD 21.5 billion in state and local taxes.

But California has been a leader in combating climate change, with a law in place requiring the state use 100% renewable energy by 2045.

In 2019, Newsom halted new fracking permits and fired the state's top oil and gas regulator after a report showed a 35% increase in new wells. That moratorium ended last April after an independent, scientific review of California's permitting process.

The Democratic governor in September called on lawmakers to ban fracking by 2024 as he ordered regulators to begin preparations to prohibit the sale of all new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles by 2035.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco, answered that call Wednesday. He introduced SB 467, which would halt new fracking permits or renewing current ones on Jan. 1, 2022. The measure would ban all fracking by Jan. 1, 2027, along with three other oil extraction methods: acid well stimulation treatments, cyclic steaming and water and steam flooding.

“Climate change is not a theoretical future threat — it's an existential threat to our community and is having devastating impacts right now,” Wiener said. “We have no time to waste, and California must lead on climate action, including transitioning to a 100% clean energy economy.” In addition, the bill would ban new oil and gas production within 2,500 feet (762 meters) of any home, school, health care facility or long-term care institution — such as dormitories or prisons — by Jan. 1, 2022. The California Geologic Energy Management Division has been preparing new regulations that could have imposed similar requirements but announced in December that it had delayed the process until the spring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal to witness clash of titans as Mamata and Amit Shah to address rallies in same district Thursday

A head-to-head political battlewill play out on Thursday in Kolkatas neighbouring South 24Parganas district where Home Minister Amit Shah and WestBengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are scheduled to addressrallies separated by some distan...

India, China cannot have 'normal' relationship if there is 'transgression' in border areas: Shringla

Indias relationship with China is complex and the two neighbours cannot have a normal bilateral relationship if there is transgression in the border areas, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said here on Wednesday.Addressing a meeting...

UP: Adityanath calls on Guv Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Governor Anandiben Patel here on Wednesday, a day before the joint sitting of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session.The chief minister met the governor at the Raj...

Central European leaders urge for faster vaccine deliveries

Central European leaders on Wednesday pushed for speedier deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from every reliable manufacturer to speed up inoculations which they said is the way to conquer the pandemic and jump-start Europes economic recovery....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021