Left Menu

Farmers' 4-hour nationwide 'rail roko' program today, Samyukta Kisan Morcha appeals for peaceful protest

Farmers' organisations will hold a nationwide 'rail roko' program for 4 hours on Thursday as they continue their protest against the central farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 08:41 IST
Farmers' 4-hour nationwide 'rail roko' program today, Samyukta Kisan Morcha appeals for peaceful protest
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Farmers' organisations will hold a nationwide 'rail roko' program for 4 hours on Thursday as they continue their protest against the central farm laws. Jagtar Singh Bajwa, spokesperson of the Kisan Andolan Committee, Ghazipur border said they will carry out a peaceful protest during the 'Rail Roko' program on February 18 from 12 noon to 4 pm.

We will offer refreshments to the passengers to avoid inconvenience, he said. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a peaceful protest, expecting to get support for the program from across the country.

"Appeal to everyone for a peaceful protest in nationwide 'Rail Roko' program on February 18 from 12 noon to 4 pm," it said. The SKM demanded that the government should resolve the farmers' issues immediately without any further delay.

"Samyukt Kisan Morcha took note of the high-level meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of JP Nadda with elected party leaders and others from Haryana, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan, along with Cabinet and other Ministers like Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Baliyan and others," read a release by Darshan Pal of the SKM. "It is clear that instead of resolving the ongoing struggle's demands, BJP is trying its best to counter and destroy it. SKM condemns this attitude of the ruling party and demands that the government resolve the farmers' issues immediately without any further delay. SKM vows that it will intensify the struggle and mobilise more farmers in its support," it said.

The SKM also condemned an alleged attack by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) "goons" on a peaceful protest organised by the All India Krishak Khet Majdoor Sangathan in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday. In view of the protest, Railways has deployed 20 additional companies of the Railway Protection Special Force across the country with a focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Premier League: Man City scripts new record with victory over Everton

Manchester City defeated Everton 3-1 in the Premier League and the victory saw them script a new record as they became the first team to start a calendar year with 10 top-flight victories in a row. Man City have won their first 10 PL matche...

Kumbh 2021 limited to 30 days, to begin on April 1

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year for 30 days, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said on Thursday. The government will issue the notice by the end of March stating that thi...

Fulham draws 1-1 at Burnley, now 6 points from safety in EPL

Fulham collected another point in its bid to climb to safety in the Premier League by drawing 1-1 at fellow struggler Burnley.Looking to back up its win at Everton on Sunday, Fulham took the lead again on the road when Ola Aina glanced the ...

Indian Students Thrive Internationally with Offshore Medical Universities in St Kitts and Nevis

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 PRNewswire -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is one of the most beautiful and lively countries on the planet. However, the tropical islands rainforests and diverse wildlife are not the only things that make it so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021