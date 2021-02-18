30 pc of cooking oil samples seized in Mumbai, Palghar found substandard

As many as 30 percent of cooking oil samples seized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)from Mumbai and Palghar districts were found to be unfit forhuman consumption, it said on Thursday.

The raids had been conducted last week on fourestablishments and 40 samnples of various kinds of cooking oilwere seized, it said.

Of these, 12 were found to be of substandard qualityand not fit for use in cooking, the FDA said.

