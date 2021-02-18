Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:59 IST
Pilot to address 'kisan mahapanchayat' in Jaipur on Friday
Congress leader Sachin Pilot will address a 'kisan mahapanchayat' in Kotkhawada area here on February 19 in support of farmers protesting the Centre's agri laws, party sources said on Thursday.

The 'mahapanchayat' is being organised by Chaksu MLA and Pilot loyalist Ved Prakash Solanki, they said.

According to the sources, many Congress MLAs who are considered close to the former deputy chief minister would attend the programme.

Recently, Pilot had addressed two similar 'mahapanchayats' in Dausa and Bharatpur.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for nearly 80 days to press for the repeal of the Centre's three agri laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price.

