Left Menu

Parts of Delhi engulf in heavy fog; air quality remains 'very poor'

Parts of the national capital engulfed in heavy fog on Friday morning while the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city remained in the very poor category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 10:36 IST
Parts of Delhi engulf in heavy fog; air quality remains 'very poor'
Visuals from Sindhu border on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Parts of the national capital engulfed in heavy fog on Friday morning while the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city remained in the very poor category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). "The overall Delhi air quality is in the low-end of the "very poor" category as forecast. Surface winds are low and forecasted to improve and change in direction to easterly. Better ventilation is likely to influence AQI positively. AQI is likely to stay in the lower end of "very poor" for the next two days and it is likely to further improve on February 20," SAFAR said in its bulletin.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. As per the SAFAR, the concentration of PM10 particles stood at 188 in the 'moderate' category while PM 93 at 150 in the 'poor' category today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 12 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Delhi's Palam at 5:30 am today. The maximum temperature would be around 28-degree Celcius whereas the minimum would be 10 degrees Celcius respectively, the regional weather department said yesterday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Divided over Draghi, Italy's 5-Star has an identity crisis

Italys 5-Star Movement, once a prototype for successful populist and anti-establishment parties around Europe, is at a crossroads. Does it fully embrace the political mainstream, or revert to being an outsider With support ebbing, its fate ...

NSANSA

NSANSA...

Oil India led consortium to bid for acquiring BPCL's stake in Numaligarh Refinery

Oil India Ltd OIL in consortium with Engineers India Ltd EIL has decided to bid for acquiring 61.65 per cent stake of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd NRL. The bid is to be submitted through a formal process....

FEATURE-Russia's far east aims for unexpected climate target: net zero by 2025

Fossil fuel-rich Russia may not be known as a leader on climate action - but in the countrys remote far east, authorities have launched an unexpected experiment an effort to try out carbon trading and reach net-zero planet-heating emissions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021