Gujarat Congress promises coffee dates in Vadodara civic poll manifesto, BJP objects

Controversy erupted in Gujarat's Vadodara after Congress in its manifesto for the upcoming civic body polls promised 'dating destination with coffee shops' to the youth.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 19-02-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 10:50 IST
Vadodara Congress Manifesto (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Controversy erupted in Gujarat's Vadodara after Congress in its manifesto for the upcoming civic body polls promised 'dating destination with coffee shops' to the youth. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a strong protest saying that Congress has never associated itself with 'Indian values' and the party's promise of 'dating destinations' will promote 'Love Jihad'.

Speaking to ANI, Vadodara BJP president Vijay Shah said, "The Congress has never accepted Indian traditions as its own. Dating is a western concept. Western society needs to date because most people don't live with families. They date to share their emotions. In India, especially in Gujarat, where most people live in joint families, there are many people in the family to share their emotions with. There is no requirement for dating here." The BJP leader said dating is related to "physical attraction and there is no emotional attraction in dating" and added that the Congress' manifesto will mislead the youth.

"After dating they may also promote alcohol and drugs. There is a community that tries to mislead young Hindu girls. Dating can promote love jihad. We will bring a law against love jihad in the next assembly session," Shah stated. However, Congress' Chandrakant Srivastava defended his party's promises and said that society has to change with the times.

"Every coin has two sides. Every manifesto presents an ideology. People will always find problems with everything. But we have to work for what is best for most people. We must change with the times," said Srivastava. Six cities in Gujarat -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar-- are going for civic body elections on February 21. (ANI)

