Urdu Bulletin: Rail roko by farmers, PM Modi's speech in Assam covered

Farmers "rail roko" protest and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual speech during the inauguration of various projects in Assam have received wide coverage in most Urdu newspapers in their Friday editions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 11:35 IST
Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) workers protesting at Patna Junction railway station.. Image Credit: ANI

Farmers "rail roko" protest and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual speech during the inauguration of various projects in Assam have received wide coverage in most Urdu newspapers in their Friday editions. Puducherry's changed political scenario, in the aftermath of the removal of LG Kiran Bedi, has also been displayed on page one.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper leads with "rail roko" agitation by the farmers which was scheduled from 12 noon to 4 pm. It reported that the protestors blocked trains in several parts of the country including Punjab, Haryana and Bihar. They were laying down on the railway tracks and they climbed up the engine of the locomotive. It also reported Prime Minister's virtual speech during the inauguration of various projects in Assam in which he said that the Centre government has made an effort to develop the state.

The publication also highlighted the "power change" in Puducherry. Hindustan Express: The daily also leads with "rail roko" protest by the farmers who have been agitating against the Centre's farm laws for the past several months. The newspaper reported that the protestors blocked trains in several parts of the country including Punjab, Haryana and Bihar.

The publication highlighted the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in West Bengal and highlighted BJP's fifth Poribortan Yatra in Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas district. Shah's announcement that if BJP comes to power in the state, its government will provide 33 per cent reservation to women has also been reported.

The bomb attack on Trinamool Congress minister Jakir Hossain has also been displayed on page one. It added that Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee met Hossain at a hospital in Kolkata and that the case has been handed over for investigation to the CID. (ANI)

