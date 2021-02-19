Foundations of 'Make in India' concept were laid by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, says Goa CM

While garlanding the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his birth anniversary here at Farmagud, Ponda on Friday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the foundations of the concept of 'Make in India' were laid by Shivaji Maharaj. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates 'Make in India' and 'Skill India', concepts which Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had identified then. If you go back in history, during Shivaji's fight against injustices and brutal regimes of the time, the weapons used by his army were locally made. If the 'Make in India' concept is popular now, its foundations were laid by Shivaji Maharaj," he said.

He further said that the biggest contribution to preserving the Hindu religion and Swadharma in Goa was made by Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj. Shivaji played a major role in preserving Hindu culture at a time of conversion, he mentioned. The function was organized by the Department of Information and Publicity in association with Village Panchayat of Bandora and Zilla Parishad, Kavlem.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

