Left Menu

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

A federal court in Lagos has issued an injunction barring Royal Dutch Shell's Nigerian subsidiares from withdrawing money at 20 local banks until it ringfences potential damages in a lawsuit brought against the oil major by Aiteo Eastern E&P. Aiteo is seeking about $4 billion in total over alleged problems with the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) pipeline it bought from the Anglo-Dutch group in 2015 and over claims Shell undercounted its oil exports.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:30 IST
Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

A federal court in Lagos has issued an injunction barring Royal Dutch Shell's Nigerian subsidiary from withdrawing money at 20 local banks until it ringfences potential damages in a lawsuit brought against the oil major by Aiteo Eastern E&P.

Aiteo is seeking about $4 billion in total over alleged problems with the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) pipeline it bought from the Anglo-Dutch group in 2015 and over claims Shell undercounted its oil exports. Court documents seen by Reuters show that Aiteo is seeking compensation over what it says was the poor condition of the pipeline and associated lost oil sales.

Aiteo also accuses Shell of deliberately improper metering of the Nigerian company's oil exports from the Bonny Light terminal. It is seeking $2.7 billion over the pipeline deal plus $1.28 billion for lost oil sales, the court documents show. A spokesman for the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) said the allegations are "factually incorrect".

"SPDC is working to secure an expeditious discharge of the freezing injunction, which we believe was obtained by Aiteo without any valid basis," an SPDC spokesman said. Aiteo declined to comment on an ongoing legal case.

The lawsuit is latest in a string of legal headaches for the biggest international oil company operating in Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil exporter. A British court last week cleared the way for local communities to sue the company over oil spills in the West African nation, and last month Shell lost a case brought in the Netherlands by Nigerian farmers and fisherman over pollution claims.

Shell, meanwhile, has initiated international arbitration proceedings against Nigeria over a case relating to oil spills that took place during the 1967-1970 Biafran war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Water leaks indicate new damage at Fukushima nuclear plant

Cooling water levels have fallen in two reactors at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant since a powerful earthquake hit the area last weekend, indicating possible additional damage, its operator said Friday.New damage could further complica...

Former cops, members of judiciary write to President; slam those criticising Disha's arrest

Slamming those criticising the arrest of activist Disha Ravi in the toolkit case, a group of former members of the judiciary and law-enforcement agencies has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, alleging that those with vested interests ar...

New public sector enterprises policy envisages at most 4 PSUs in strategic sectors: DPE Secy

The new public sector enterprises policy envisages that the strategic sectors have limited number of players restricting it to maximum four public sector enterprises of the holding nature, a top official said on Friday.Department of Public ...

Spain close to vaccinating all nursing-home residents, on track for summer goals

Spain has given a full two-shot course of coronavirus vaccines to almost all its elderly nursing-home residents, the FED care-home association said on Friday, restoring some sense of security to the most vulnerable section of the population...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021