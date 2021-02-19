Left Menu

Centre's policies will ensure India becomes hub for seafood exports: PM Modi

Asserting India's growing investment in blue economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the central government's policies will help India in becoming a hub for seafood exports.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:37 IST
Centre's policies will ensure India becomes hub for seafood exports: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi uring the projects launch event in Kerala on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Asserting India's growing investment in blue economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the central government's policies will help India in becoming a hub for seafood exports. PM Modi also mentioned that the central government is encouraging the use of the latest technology that will help the fishermen to navigate waters.

While addressing an event of key development project launches in Kerala via video-conferencing, the Prime Minister said, "Today we are celebrating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birthday today. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had a special relationship with the coasts of India. On one hand, he built a strong navy, on the other, he worked hard on coastal development and the welfare of fishermen. We are continuing this vision." "India is investing in the blue economy. We value the efforts of our fishermen. Our efforts for the fishermen community are based on more credits, increased technology, top-quality infrastructure and supportive government policies. Fishermen now have access to Kisan Credit Cards," he added.

The Prime Minister also said that a fish harbor has been announced in Kochi in Union Budget 2021-22. "We are encouraging the use of the latest technology that will help them navigate the waters. Work is underway to modernize the ports they use. The government policies will ensure India becomes a hub for seafood exports," he said.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of key projects of power and the urban sector in Kerala via video conferencing. He inaugurated Pugalur-Thrissur Power Transmission Project, Kasaragod Solar Power Project and Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara and laid the foundation stone of Integrated Command and Control Centre at Thiruvananthapuram and Smart Roads Project.

PM Modi said that Indian cities are engines of growth and powerhouses of innovation. "Our cities are seeing three encouraging trends -- Technological development, favourable demographic dividend, increasing domestic demand. To further our growth, we have the 'Smart City Mission'. The integrated command and control centres are helping cities in better urban planning and management," he said.

"Kochi smart city has already established its command centre. Thiruvananthpuram is getting ready for its own control centre. Under the mission, the two Kerala smart cities -- Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have made significant progress. Till date, the two smart cities in Kerala have 27 projects worth Rs 773 crores that have been completed. Works on 68 projects worth almost Rs 2000 crore are in the pipeline," he added. Development and good governance do not know caste, creed, race, gender, religion or language, PM Modi said.

"Development is for everyone. This is the essence of 'Sabaka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. Development is our aim, development is our religion. I seek the support of the people of Kerala so that we can move forward to realise the shared vision of togetherness and development," he added. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada says COVID-19 variants are boosting threat of a spring resurgence

A longer-range Canadian forecast shows new variants of COVID-19 will increase the threat of a spring resurgence unless enhanced public health measures are maintained, health officials said on Friday.The comments were the latest from medical...

Germany pledges additional 1.5 bln euros for COVAX and WHO

Germany will contribute an additional 1.5 billion euros to support global COVID-19 vaccination efforts and other programmes to fight the pandemic, increasing its overall pledge to 2.1 billion euros, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Frid...

Dutch curfew to remain in place pending Feb. 26 ruling - court

A night-time curfew in the Netherlands intended to slow the spread of coronavirus will remain in place for a least a week, after a high court decided on Friday it would rule on the measures legality only on Feb. 26.The decision gives some b...

Govt sanctions 134 food processing projects last yr despite pandemic: Teli

The Centre sanctioned 134 food processing projects across various states last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic and is committed to the growth of the sector, Union Minister Rameswar Teli said.Minister of State for Food Processing Industrie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021