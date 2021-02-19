Left Menu

Nearly half of all Texans without water even as 'fragile' power grid returns to life

All power plants in the state were once again functioning, but more than 190,000 homes were still without electricity on Friday morning while 13 million people - nearly half of all Texans - have experienced disruptions in water service. Jennifer Jordan, a 54-year old resident of Midlothian, Texas, said she and her husband were still without power on Friday, even though their online account with their provider indicated their issues had been "resolved." "I have no power at my house.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:26 IST
Nearly half of all Texans without water even as 'fragile' power grid returns to life

A "fragile" energy grid has returned to life for frigid Texans after five days of blackouts caused by a historic winter storm, but challenges in finding drinking water and dealing with downed power lines loomed on Friday. All power plants in the state were once again functioning, but more than 190,000 homes were still without electricity on Friday morning while 13 million people - nearly half of all Texans - have experienced disruptions in water service.

Jennifer Jordan, a 54-year old resident of Midlothian, Texas, said she and her husband were still without power on Friday, even though their online account with their provider indicated their issues had been "resolved." "I have no power at my house. Not one drop of power," the high school special-education teacher said in an interview. "It’s really hard. You are really longing to get a hot shower, eat a hot meal."

Ice that downed power lines during the week and other issues have utility workers scrambling to reconnect homes to power, while Texas' powerful oil and gas sector has looked for ways to renew production. Hospitals in some hard-hit areas ran out of water and transferred patients elsewhere, while millions of people were ordered to boil water to make it safe for drinking. Water-treatment plants were knocked offline this week, potentially allowing harmful bacteria to proliferate.

In Houston, a mass distribution of bottled water was planned at Delmar Stadium on Friday for residents needing drinkable water, the city's Office of Emergency Management said. Lina Hidalgo, the top elected official in Harris County, which encompasses Houston, said she was pleased with progress in the past 24 hours, but warned residents to brace for more hardship.

"The grid is still fragile," she said, noting that cold weather would remain in the area for a few days, which would "put pressure on these power plants that have just come back on." Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that all power-generating plants in the state were online as of Thursday afternoon. He urged lawmakers to pass legislation to ensure the energy grid was prepared for cold weather in the future.

"What happened this week to our fellow Texans is absolutely unacceptable and can never be replicated again," Abbott told an afternoon news conference. The governor lashed out at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), a cooperative responsible for 90% of the state's electricity, which he said had told officials before the storm that the grid was prepared for the cold weather.

ERCOT said it expected to come out of emergency conditions on Friday morning. "There is enough generation on the electric system to allow us to begin to return to more normal operating conditions," Dan Woodfin, the operator's senior director of system operations, said in a statement on Friday.

The lack of power has cut off water supplies for millions, further strained hospitals' ability to treat patients amid a pandemic, and isolated vulnerable communities, with frozen roads still impassable in parts of the state. Nearly two dozen deaths have been attributed to the cold snap. Officials say they suspect many more people have died, but their bodies have not yet been discovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US officially rejoins Paris Climate Agreement

The United States has officially rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday local time. On January 20, on his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed the instrument to bring the United States...

BJP leader attacks NC, PDP for showing J-K in 'bad light' during foreign envoys' visit

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Friday hit out at National Conference, PDP and Congress leaders for showing Jammu and Kashmir in a bad light during the two-day visit of foreign envoys to the union territory.He said opposing the Centres ...

Canada says COVID-19 variants are boosting threat of a spring resurgence

A longer-range Canadian forecast shows new variants of COVID-19 will increase the threat of a spring resurgence unless enhanced public health measures are maintained, health officials said on Friday.The comments were the latest from medical...

Germany pledges additional 1.5 bln euros for COVAX and WHO

Germany will contribute an additional 1.5 billion euros to support global COVID-19 vaccination efforts and other programmes to fight the pandemic, increasing its overall pledge to 2.1 billion euros, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021