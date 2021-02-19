Hoshangabad will now be known as 'Narmadapuram': MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that Hoshangabad will now be known as Narmadapuram. "Cities situated on the banks of Narmada river will be developed naturally, we will not allow cement concrete forests to be built there. Hoshangabad will now be known as Narmadapuram," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

This comes after the Chief Minister performed 'arti' on the banks of the Narmada river on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad today. "May mother Narmada's blessings always remain like this on all of us. Dedicating my prayers in the feet of Mother Reva, today I announce that Hoshangabad will now be known as Narmadapuram. #NarmadaJayanti," he further tweeted announcing that Hoshangabad's name will be changed to Narmadapuram.

The Chief Minister's Office had also tweeted confirming the announcement. "Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today announced on the auspicious occasion of #NarmadaJayanti that henceforth Hoshangabad will be known as 'Narmadapuram'," the CMO tweeted today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)