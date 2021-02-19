Left Menu

Hoshangabad will now be known as 'Narmadapuram': MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that Hoshangabad will now be known as Narmadapuram.

ANI | Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:22 IST
Hoshangabad will now be known as 'Narmadapuram': MP CM Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that Hoshangabad will now be known as Narmadapuram. "Cities situated on the banks of Narmada river will be developed naturally, we will not allow cement concrete forests to be built there. Hoshangabad will now be known as Narmadapuram," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

This comes after the Chief Minister performed 'arti' on the banks of the Narmada river on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad today. "May mother Narmada's blessings always remain like this on all of us. Dedicating my prayers in the feet of Mother Reva, today I announce that Hoshangabad will now be known as Narmadapuram. #NarmadaJayanti," he further tweeted announcing that Hoshangabad's name will be changed to Narmadapuram.

The Chief Minister's Office had also tweeted confirming the announcement. "Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today announced on the auspicious occasion of #NarmadaJayanti that henceforth Hoshangabad will be known as 'Narmadapuram'," the CMO tweeted today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Tortured by stepmother, 8-year-old boy rescued by DCW

The Delhi Commission for Women has rescued an 8-year-old boy who was being tortured by his stepmother, it said in a statement on Friday.The DCW team received information and reached the location at Hari Nagar in west Delhi. They entered the...

FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike

A First Information Report wasregistered here against Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Fridayfor not using a mask after he shared a video of a ride onmotorbike with his wife on Valentines Day.With coronavirus cases again rising in Maharashtr...

Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in presidential debut on world stage

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his...

Strict action will be taken if the COVID-19 cases increase, warns Goa Health Minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday warned of strict action in case COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state. We have been discussing this issue with the Chief Minister. We have to analyze if the trend continues in Maharash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021