Left Menu

Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates Pediatric Rare Genetic Disorders Laboratory in Hyderabad

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the 'Pediatric Rare Genetic Disorders Laboratory' on the Silver Jubilee of the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) on Saturday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-02-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 12:17 IST
Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates Pediatric Rare Genetic Disorders Laboratory in Hyderabad
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the 'Pediatric Rare Genetic Disorders Laboratory' on the Silver Jubilee of the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion the Vice President said that the CDFD is a unique institution.

"Abnormal increase in crime rate has been the major problem in the world. I'm glad that CDFD is providing state-of-the-art DNA fingerprinting service to courts, NIA, CBI for correct judgement in criminal cases & providing relief to disaster victims' families. That is why we call it a unique institution," Naidu said. The Vice President also said that there should be more research on agriculture.

"Agriculture is our basic culture. Agriculture needs protection, encouragement in many ways. The farming community is the backbone of our country. Even today 60 per cent of the country's population is dependent on agriculture. There should be more research on agriculture," he said. He further added that the purpose of research, science, and technology is to make people's lives better. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-Luna Rossa take 5-1 lead but Team UK earn Challenger Series lifeline

After losing five straight races, INEOS Team UK finally got off the mark against Luna Rossa in the Challenger Series final on Saturday to breathe life into the best-of-13 series in Auckland. Luna Rossa opened the third day of racing with ye...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Japan PM won G7 unanimous support for holding Olympics this summerJapanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday Group of Seven leaders gave unanimous support for his bid to hol...

Arunachal CM stresses on entrepreneurship among youths on statehood day

The Arunachal Pradeshgovernment is working to encourage youths to be entrepreneursrather than striving for government jobs, which is aBriitish-era mindset, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said onSaturday, marking the 35th Statehood day.Addressin...

'Naked rigging', says Maryam after man from Imran Khan's party caught stealing votes

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that her workers caught a man who allegedly stole a bag of votes from a polling station in the by-elections for Punjabs PP-51 Wazirabad constituency. The PML-N ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021