Union Minister accuses Raj govt of going back on its promises to farmers

At the same time, the Gehlot government of the state is retracting from its promises made to the farmers and is cheating and misleading them, Chaudhary told reporters here. He accused the Congress government in the state of doing politics in the name of farmers while neglecting the demands of agitating peasants in the district.

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 20-02-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 23:06 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KailashBaytu)

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary on Saturday accused the Ashok Gehlot Government of going back on its promises to farmers in Rajasthan.

"The Modi government at the Centre is taking various welfare measures to provide relief to the farmers of the country, besides making special provisions in the budget. At the same time, the Gehlot government of the state is retracting from its promises made to the farmers and is cheating and misleading them,'' Chaudhary told reporters here. The minister, who was visiting Jaisalmer, participated in many social and political events and interacted with the general public and workers at the BJP office.

He asked the state government to meet the farmers' demand for adequate water in the irrigable areas of the Indira Gandhi Canal Project. He accused the Congress government in the state of doing politics in the name of farmers while neglecting the demands of agitating peasants in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

