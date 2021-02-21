Left Menu

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

Air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday with shallow fog observed in isolated pockets over Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 10:31 IST
Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'
Visuals from Ghazipur Border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday with shallow fog observed in isolated pockets over Delhi. The overall air quality index (AQI) stands at 303, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

As per the SAFAR, the concentration of PM10 particles stood at 261 in the 'poor' category while PM 2.5 at 124 in the 'very poor' category today. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Fog observed (at 0530 hours IST of today): Dense to Very Dense Fog in a few pockets over Punjab; Moderate Fog in isolated pockets Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a shallow fog was observed in isolated pockets over Delhi, and the visibility remained 500 meters in most parts of the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

Google fires second AI ethics leader as dispute over research, diversity grows

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Australian carer mother orphaned kangaroos; Soviet secret policeman or medieval prince and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Australian carer mothers orphaned kangaroos back to healthWearing pink surgical gloves, animal carer Christie Jarrett gently wraps the foot of an orphaned seven-month-old kangaroo with surg...

People News Roundup: Harry and Meghan make final split with British; Ancestor of Britain's Prince William on path and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.No return Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal familyPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that t...

Sports News Roundup: Kentucky pummels No. 19 Tennessee; Djokovic marginally ahead of Medvedev for finals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Top 25 roundup Kentucky pummels No. 19 TennesseeAn early run gave Kentucky a big lead and the visitors rolled to a 70-55 victory over No. 19 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon at Knoxville, ...

WRAPUP 5-Myanmar protesters gather again after worst day of violence

Thousands of opponents of Myanmars Feb. 1 military gathered again on Sunday in towns from north to south, undeterred by the bloodiest episode of their campaign the previous day when police and soldiers opened fire in the city of Mandalay, k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021