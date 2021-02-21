Rajnath Singh inaugurates 'Hunar Haat' 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inaugurated the 26th 'Hunar Haat' and said that our artist and craftsmen utilised the time of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown to create handmade materials in hope of this year's Haat. "Realising the sense of 'opportunity in a disaster' our artists and craftsmen utilised the lockdown period due to COVID-19 and created a large number of handmade materials in the hope of "skill haat" 2021 which has launched today," he said during his address.

The Haat has been organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and will continue till March 1 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital. The Defence Minister further said that this Haat is a beautiful exhibition of our traditional art and craft and more importantly our "cultural mosaic."

"Glad to inaugurate the 26th edition of 'Hunar Haat' in New Delhi today. The Hunar Haat brings together indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country. This Haat is a beautiful exhibition of our traditional art and craft and more importantly our cultural mosaic," he tweeted. The theme for the 26th 'Hunar Haat' is 'Vocal for Local'.

More than 600 artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women artisans, from 31 States and Union Territories are participating. According to the Ministry of Minority affairs data, till now, 'Hunar Haat' has given employment opportunities to over five lakh artisans in five years. People can buy products from Hunar Haat website as well. (ANI)