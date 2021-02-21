Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests woman for drug peddling

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested an accused who used her juvenile son allegedly for drug peddling.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 14:29 IST
Delhi Police arrests woman for drug peddling
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested an accused who used her juvenile son allegedly for drug peddling. The accused in the case Priya Saha (36), a resident of Panchsheel Enclave was arrested from Malviya Nagar by a joint team of Narcotics Squad of Delhi Police and officers of Malviya Nagar Police station, the police said.

In a raid on Thursday at Panchsheel Enclave of New Delhi, a boy aged 14 years, who had been allegedly dealing in drugs for long, was apprehended with 26 grams of heroin in his possession. Delhi Police said that further investigation revealed that his mother Priya Saha was using her son for vending, peddling, carrying, supplying, smuggling of contraband substances.

She has been charged under Section 21 in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Section 77 in The Juvenile Justice Act, it added. Delhi Police also said that the accused is on the wanted-list of Jharkhand Police in another case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says still has no details from Tanzania COVID-19 response

The head of the World Health Organization urged Tanzania on Sunday to share information on its measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, saying the authorities there had repeatedly ignored his requests.President John Magufulis sceptical ...

Chandrayaan-3 launch delayed further to 2022

Chandrayaan-3, Indias third mission to Moon, is likely to be launched in 2022, ISRO chief K Sivan has said.The COVID-19 lockdown has hit several projects of the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO including Chandrayaan-3, which was sche...

BJP not serious contender in Kerala polls except in few seats; will be difficult for it to improve upon one seat it won last time: Tharoor.

BJP not serious contender in Kerala polls except in few seats will be difficult for it to improve upon one seat it won last time Tharoor....

'I thought we were done': Parts fall from sky in plane scare

David Delucia was settling back into his airplane seat and starting to relax on his way to a long-awaited vacation when a huge explosion and flash of light interrupted an in-flight announcement and put him in survival mode. The Boeing 777-2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021