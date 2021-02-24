Left Menu

Indian citizen Kaushik Barua conferred with Royal Order in Cambodia

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 15:57 IST
Indian citizen Kaushik Barua conferred with Royal Order in Cambodia
Representative Image Image Credit: ifad.org

The Cambodian government has conferred its national honor to Indian citizen Kaushik Barua, currently the country director of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in Cambodia and Laos, for rendering distinguished services.

Barua has been awarded the national medal by the Cambodian government under the Royal Order of Sahametrei, conferred primarily on foreigners who have rendered distinguished services to the King and the people of Cambodia, according to the website of the United Nations in Cambodia.

The IFAD is a specialized agency of the United Nations that works to address poverty and hunger in rural areas of developing countries.

Barua's colleague Sakphouseth Meng, a Cambodian national and the country program officer for IFAD Cambodia, was also awarded the national medal under the Royal Order of Sowathara.

Both were recognized for their contributions to poverty reduction, rural development and smallholder agricultural development in Cambodia, the website said.

Barua, who is also an author of international repute, and Meng contributed to improved food security, increased household incomes and assets, primarily achieved from improvements in agricultural productivity and diversification and from investments in roads and irrigation implemented by the IFAD supported projects, the website said.

Through the IFAD country program, Barua who hails from Assam has also contributed to the promotion of renewable energy technologies in the region through which over 5,000 small farmers have adopted sustainable and environmentally friendly renewable energy technologies such as solar pumps, solar hatcheries and insect roasters.

Talking to PTI, Barua said that virtual market platform enables smallholder farmers to tap market opportunities, formalize agreements with buyers and access critical information related to production technologies and services.

Upon receiving the award, Barua said, ''I am extremely grateful and honored to receive this award from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Government of Cambodia. The credit goes to all partners who have worked tirelessly to improve the agricultural sector and contribute to rural development in Cambodia.

''This includes our ministry partners, fellow UN agencies who have collaborated with our projects, our private sector partners, extension workers, farmers organizations and smallholder farmers who are working on the ground to develop sustainable and climate-resilient agricultural systems.'' Earlier Barua was IFADs country manager for Somalia and has worked on rural development projects across multiple regions, including west and central Africa, the Middle East and now South-East Asia.

On IFAD and its relevance, Barua said the international financial institution and the United Nations specialized agency focusing on smallholder agriculture is uniquely well placed to contribute to a sustainable future, free of poverty and hunger, besides being cost-effective, people-centered and partnership-oriented.

With the partner countries trusting its commitment, expertise and impact, IFAD is currently developing an ambitious plan to increase the incomes of 40 million smallholder farmers every year by 2030, said Barua who is also the recipient of Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for his first novel 'Windhorse'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai Filmmaker Maiden Book Unveils in Delhi

Irfan Izhar, packaging industry baron and producer of the internationally acclaimed documentary A Journey of Thousand Miles - Peace Keepers made a resounding debut as an author with the launch of Samundar Samne Hai, a compilation of his rev...

Chennai, Feb 24 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Feb 24 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 PM.MDS5 PD-DEMO-CM It is through conspiracy by BJP and its allies that my govt was toppled Narayanasamy Puducherry Former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy cautioned ...

Delhi: Fire breaks out in forest area on Yamuna bank near Rajghat

A fire broke out in the forest area on the Yamuna bank near Rajghat here on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 2.45 pm.Ten to 12 fire tenders were rushed to ...

Thailand says nears vaccine passport, hopes to welcome tourists in Q3

Thai authorities are preparing a plan to ease restrictions for travellers vaccinated against the coronavirus, senior officials said on Wednesday, as the country looks to revive a tourism industry battered by travel curbs.Measures for vaccin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021