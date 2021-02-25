Left Menu

Income Tax raids on residences, offices of Haryana Independent MLA Balraj Kundu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Income Tax Department carried out raids on the offices and residences of Haryana's Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu, in Rohtak on Thursday, officials said here.

Kundu had last year withdrawn support to the M L Khattar government of the state and has been vocal against the ruling dispensation ever since on several issues.

The legislator has also voiced support for the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's new farm laws.

Kundu, who runs a construction company along with his brother, was not taking calls.

