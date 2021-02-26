Left Menu

Key step taken to support Pacific people to becoming housing providers

“This funding and the opening of the tender process is an important goal for the new Pacific Housing initiative and is part of this Government’s response to the growing housing needs in New Zealand,” says Aupito William Sio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 26-02-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 09:58 IST
Key step taken to support Pacific people to becoming housing providers
“Affordable, quality housing is absolutely critical to the health and wellbeing of our Pacific families and communities. The Government believes everyone should have fair accessibility to homeownership in New Zealand,” says Aupito William Sio. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Today the Government has taken a key step to support Pacific people to becoming Community Housing providers, says the Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio.

"This will be great news for Pacific communities with the decision to provide Pacific Financial Capability Grant funding and a tender process to build capability in the community.

"This funding and the opening of the tender process is an important goal for the new Pacific Housing initiative and is part of this Government's response to the growing housing needs in New Zealand," says Aupito William Sio.

"Budget 2020 delivered a package of up to $41.315 million to be distributed by the Ministry for Pacific Peoples (MPP). This important investment will lay the foundations and provide skills to help Pacific peoples into better housing and homeownership."

Today's announcement includes:

opening the Pacific Financial Capability Grant funding to enable Pacific organisations to deliver financial capability programmes, tools and resources to Pacific communities; and

opening the tender process to identify a provider to support Pacific organisations to become registered Community Housing Providers.

"It is important government agencies work collaboratively to deliver the best outcomes for our communities."

Applications for the Financial Capability Grants and the tender process will close in early April, with an evaluation process to follow before successful providers are announced in mid-2021.

"Affordable, quality housing is absolutely critical to the health and wellbeing of our Pacific families and communities. The Government believes everyone should have fair accessibility to homeownership in New Zealand," says Aupito William Sio.

(With Inputs from New Zealand government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC closes contempt case against Maha officials for rewarding killers of ‘man-eater’ tigress

The Supreme Court Friday closed the case seeking contempt action against senior Maharashtra officials for rewarding people who had killed an alleged man-eater tigress Avni in Yavatmal district in 2018 after it was informed that the killing ...

European stock futures sink over 1% as bond sell-off deepens

European stock index futures fell more than 1 on Friday, tracking steep losses on Wall Street and in Asian markets as a jump in bond yields and concerns of lofty equity valuations hammered demand for riskier assets.Euro Stoxx 50 futures slu...

Khelo India National Winter Games will help in making J-K a sporting hub, says PM Modi

The second edition of Khelo India National Winter Games which are being organised in Jammu and Kashmir will help in developing a new sporting ecosystem in the Union Territory and help in making it a sporting hub, said Prime Minister Narendr...

Mitsubishi pulls out of Vinh Tan 3 coal project in Vietnam, sources say

Mitsubishi Corp has decided to pull out of the Vinh Tan 3 power plant in Vietnam, two sources familiar with the companys thinking on the matter told Reuters, as it shifts away from carbon intensive businesses in the face of climate change. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021