Left Menu

Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Reasi district, cache of arms and ammunition recovered

In a joint operation, the Mahore Police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force's 126 Battalion on Friday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district and recovered arms and ammunition, including explosives and automatic rifles.

ANI | Reasi (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-02-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 20:46 IST
Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Reasi district, cache of arms and ammunition recovered
Huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a joint operation, the Mahore Police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force's 126 Battalion on Friday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district and recovered arms and ammunition, including explosives and automatic rifles. Based on specific information from a reliable source regarding the suspicious movement in Upper Sildhar and adjoining areas of Ranjati top and Rousouwali top, a joint party of Jammu and Kashmir Police from the Mahore police station, the army and the CRPF's 126 Battalion launched a cordon and search operation in the Upper Sildhar Forest area, Ranjati top area, Rousowali Top and areas adjoining Dagantop hills early morning.

During the search, an underground hideout was found from which a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. The seizure includes one AK-47 rifle with 22 magazines and 150 cartridges, one rocket launcher, 16 under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) grenades, 4 hand grenades and two very high frequency (VHF) radio sets with antennas.

"The timely recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition has thwarted any possible untoward incident in the otherwise peaceful region and has scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to derail peace and harmony in the region South of Pir Panjal Ranges," police said. A case under the Explosive Act and other relevant section of law has been registered at the Mahore police station Mahore and an investigation has started.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 18, 2021, a terrorist hideout was busted in the Makhidar Forest area, Upper Shikari in which another huge cache of arms and ammunition's was recovered. Meanwhile, in another joint operation launched by the police and the army based on disclosure by an arrested terrorist, arms and ammunition including 4 grenades, 15 pistol bullets and 10 AK-47 bullets were recovered from the forest area of Balakote, said Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramesh Kumar Angral on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol riot suspect disavows far-right group, but loses bid for release

A leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group accused of helping lead the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trumps supporters lost her bid to be released from jail, despite disavowing the group during a Friday court hearing.U.S. Di...

Brazil's capital goes into lockdown to quell COVID-19 surge

The governor of Brazils capital city, Brasilia, plans to announce a 24-hour lockdown for all but essential services on Friday to curb a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has filled its intensive care wards to the brim, an aide told Reuters.T...

Argentina's health minister tests positive for COVID-19 one week into job

Argentinas newly appointed health minister Carla Vizzotti said on Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19, one week after her predecesor resigned following reports that VIPs in the South American nation had jumped the line to receive va...

Gymnastics-U.S. governing body shocked over death of former coach

USA Gymnastics has expressed shock at the news that former coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday aged 63 following charges of human trafficking and sexual assault. Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, was ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021