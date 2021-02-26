Left Menu

BBMP administrator reviews progress of 'Smart City road projects' in Bengaluru

Administrator of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Gaurav Gupta along with other officials concerned, reviewed the progress of Smart City road projects undertaken by BBMP on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:42 IST
BBMP administrator reviews progress of 'Smart City road projects' in Bengaluru
BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta reviews progress of Smart City road projects (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Administrator of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Gaurav Gupta along with other officials concerned, reviewed the progress of Smart City road projects undertaken by BBMP on Friday. "Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa will soon be inaugurating nine roads developed under Smart City Ltd," Gupta said.

"Out of the 36 roads that are being constructed, five have been thrown open to the public so far," he said. Gupta visited Raj Bhavan Road, Nehru Planetarium Road, Cantonment Road, Queen's Road, Kasturba Road and Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road and inspected the progress. He instructed the authorities to complete the pending work immediately.

Gaurav Gupta instructed the officials to take necessary actions to clear the pedestrian underpass at Raj Bhavan Road as it is not being used. "Illegal OFC cables dangling from the trees towards the pedestrian tracks must be immediately cleated," Gupta informed.

The administrator said that Smart City projects must make sure that the pedestrian tracks must be even and uniform especially around the tree structures as they are in the TenderSure model. Gupta also visited Cantonment Road and Queens Road on the occasion. He ordered the smart city officials to install the electrical cables underground and said that the roads must be asphalted soon after the completion of the construction work.

Gupta instructed that the public toilets on the pedestrian track to be cleared as it will cause inconvenience to the pedestrians. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol riot suspect disavows far-right group, but loses bid for release

A leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group accused of helping lead the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trumps supporters lost her bid to be released from jail, despite disavowing the group during a Friday court hearing.U.S. Di...

Brazil's capital goes into lockdown to quell COVID-19 surge

The governor of Brazils capital city, Brasilia, plans to announce a 24-hour lockdown for all but essential services on Friday to curb a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has filled its intensive care wards to the brim, an aide told Reuters.T...

Argentina's health minister tests positive for COVID-19 one week into job

Argentinas newly appointed health minister Carla Vizzotti said on Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19, one week after her predecesor resigned following reports that VIPs in the South American nation had jumped the line to receive va...

Gymnastics-U.S. governing body shocked over death of former coach

USA Gymnastics has expressed shock at the news that former coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday aged 63 following charges of human trafficking and sexual assault. Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, was ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021