Britain backs work on new IMF special drawing rights allocation

Britain on Friday backed work on a new allocation of the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights currency that would help poorer countries.

"During today's G20 Finance ministers meeting I stressed the importance of supporting vulnerable countries, and expressed my desire for work on a new IMF Special Drawing Rights allocation which gives additional financing to low income countries to help their response and recovery," finance minister Rishi Sunak tweeted.

