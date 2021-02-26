Left Menu

KTR 'misleading' people in Telangana over employment opportunities created in state, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday slammed Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao for "misleading" the people in Telangana over the employment opportunities created in the state.

BJP Mahila Morcha National President DK Aruna. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday slammed Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao for "misleading" the people in Telangana over the employment opportunities created in the state. BJP Mahila Morcha National President DK Aruna on Friday said, "The unemployment rate in Telangana state has been increased by 26 per cent and TRS says that they have provided employment opportunities in Telangana."

"We are ready to have an 'open discussion' discussion regarding the employment opportunities created in the state. Cheif Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and KTR must answer the questions regarding the employment opportunities created in the state," Aruna told media. Aruna further said, "Telangana State Public Service Commission Chairman Ganta Chakrapani had said that they were able to provide employment for about 32,000 people, while KTR has stated that they have created employment opportunities for 1.32 lakh people."

"In Gurukul Schools all the post are filled with contract based teachers. There are nearly about 10,000 attender post vacant in the education system. There are huge vacancies in Junior, Degree Collages and even in Universities. Out of 2,530 posts nearly about 1,300 posts are vacant in universities. During the tenure for the last 7 years, nearly 40,000 people have retired from their posts and only 32,000 have been filled," she said. The state Information Technology Minister KTR on Wednesday had announced regarding the recruitment of about 1.32 lakh jobs in Telangana.

Former Chairman of Telangana Legislative Council Swamy Goud said, "I completely disagree with the facts and figures presented by KTR regarding the 1 lakh 32 thousand employment opportunities created in Telangana. This is completely false, he is trying to misguide the people of Telangana." "I appeal to all the people of Telangana to come forward to teach KCR and KTR a lesson in the upcoming Graduate MLC elections," he added. (ANI)

