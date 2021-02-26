State to announce actions in response to Khashoggi killing at 2:30 pm - source

State to announce actions in response to Khashoggi killing at 2:30 pm - sourceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 22:45 IST
The U.S. State Department has informed lawmakers that it will announce actions taken in response to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at 2:30 pm EST (1930 GMT) on Friday, a congressional source said.
