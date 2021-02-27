Left Menu

Army organises outreach event in J-K's Baramulla to connect with youth

With the aim of further strengthening relations with the youth in Kashmir, the Indian Army organised a public outreach program - "A day with Company Commander" in Baramulla district.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-02-2021 13:29 IST
Young children in the Baramulla district playing games at the Indian Army's outreach program. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

During the event, people from the surrounding areas got an opportunity to visit the Army camp and get a glimpse of life as an Army jawan. Games were also organised for children, such as musical chairs, pour glass from the ball, tug of war, etc. Children wholeheartedly participated in all the events with great enthusiasm and vigour.

"Today we interacted with the army officers and the children played many games and had a fun time. This establishes a very close relationship between the army and the locals. I highly appreciate such programs and hope that they will continue in the future," said a resident of the area who participated in the program. "I am so glad that such a program was organised. This camp is very big and there is a lot of room to play here. We played kabaddi with other children from the district. The army has organised many such events before where I came to play Kabaddi, football and hockey," said Sayeed Irfan, a young boy who participated in the event.

He also added that he aspires to be an Army Commander when he grows up. (ANI)

