PM Modi lauds 'huge contribution' of science towards Atmanirbhar Bharat

Advising youth of the country to read about Indian scientists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the "huge contribution" of science towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. In his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi also shared examples of individuals who were striving for self-reliant India in the truest sense. He said that India has to launch Made in India's products in every field to raise the heads with pride.

"Today is National Science Day. It is dedicated to the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by scientist Dr CV Raman. Our youth should read a lot about Indian scientists and understand the history of Indian science. The contribution of science is huge in Atmanirbhar Bharat. We need to take science forward with the mantra of 'Lab to Land'," he said. "When we see fighter plane Tejas made in our own country doing acrobatics in the sky, Made in India tanks, Made in India missiles, Made in India coaches in Metro trains, Made in India Coronavirus vaccines reaching dozens of countries, then our heads rise higher. Textiles made in India, handicraft goods made by talented artisans of India, electronic appliances of India, mobiles of India, in every field we have to raise this pride. When we move forward with this thought, only then will we become self-reliant in the truest sense," he added.

PM Modi shared the story about Ladakh's Urgain Phuntsog, who is working with innovative techniques to organically grow 20 different crops in a cyclic pattern. "Urugen Futsog of Ladakh too is working very innovatively. At those heights Urugen is growing about 20 crops organically, that too in a cyclic way, that is, he utilises the waste of one crop as manure for the other crop," he added.

Sharing the story of Pramod, a resident of Bihar's Bettiah, who started a small unit to manufacture LED bulbs, PM Modi said, "Pramodji had to return to his home due to COVID-19 pandemic. He himself started a small unit to manufacture LED bulbs. He brought along some youngsters from his area and completed the journey from being a factory worker to becoming a factory owner in a few months." Sharing another example of how Indians are contributing towards a self-reliant India campaign, PM Modi said, "People are taking up the challenge to be self-reliant in Chia seeds too. Similarly, Harishchandraji of Barabanki in UP has begun farming of Chia seeds. Cultivation of Chia seeds will also increase his income and will help in the self-reliant India campaign too." (ANI)

