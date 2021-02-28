Gujarat farmer, woman guide find mention in PM's radio show

Kamraj Chaudhary, a progressive farmer from Gujarat's Patan district who grows drumsticks using micro-irrigation and organic farming techniques, came in for praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Modi also mentioned about a woman tour guide at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district who speaks fluent Sanskrit.

The PM said farmer Chaudhary from Lukhasan village in Patan is an example of people who are expanding the scope of science by taking it forward ''with the mantra of lab to land''.

Later, talking to PTI over phone, Chaudhary said while cultivating drumsticks on his land, he follows sustainable farming practices, using organic fertilisers and ensuring that no bees are killed with the use of pesticides.

''I practice organic farming and the quality of our produce is much better than what you see in the market. We develop seeds on our own, as the seeds that weget from the market are of mixed quality,'' he said.

The cultivator said they save around 15 to 20 kg seeds for the purpose of cultivation and claimed the drumsticks grown by him fetch a higher price than the market value.

''We sell our produce in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha at a higher price,'' he said.

Chaudhary further said he has been growing drumsticks since the last 10 years and has also received the support of the local Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in his efforts.

Horticulture specialists trained him and others from the area in ''scientific cultivation of drumstick,'' using micro-irrigation system and adopting an integrated nutrient and pest management, as per the website of KVK in Patan.

Chaudhary is one of the KVK's success stories who has also ''inspired and guided other farmers about drumstick cultivation, as a result of which about 50 hectare area is under drumstick cultivation in Sidhpur taluka of Patan,'' the KVK's website said.

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, Modi also shared a clip of a woman tour guide speaking in Sanskrit about the world's tallest Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Narmada.

He said there are more than 15 guides who can speak fluent Sanskrit.

''India is a land of many languages that are a symbol of our culture and pride,'' he said.

Gujarat's Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and Environment Rajiv Gupta later in a tweet said several guides at Kevadia speak in Sanskrit.

''Sanskrit is the oldest language of India. With the inspiration of the Prime Minister, many guides at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia speak Sanskrit after a few months of training. Thank you Prime Ministerji,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

