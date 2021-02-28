Left Menu

Kumbh Mela 2021: Indian Raiways sets up centralised control room in Haridwar

A centralised hi-tech control room has been set up by Indian Raiways at Haridwar railway station ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021, informed Senior divisional commercial manager of Moradabad railway division on Saturday.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-02-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 14:30 IST
Kumbh Mela 2021: Indian Raiways sets up centralised control room in Haridwar
Visuals from the control room (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A centralised hi-tech control room has been set up by Indian Raiways at Haridwar railway station ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021, informed Senior divisional commercial manager of Moradabad railway division on Saturday. "A centralised control room has been set up at Haridwar railway station ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021. All the nearby railway stations have been connected through CCTV, with their feed being streamed at this control room. A telephone line has also been set up at the centre," they said.

The preparations are underway for Kumbh Mela 2021 to be held from 1st to 30th April in Haridwar. The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to pandemic.

Officers in charge of the Kumbh Mela said that those who attend the religious congregation should do prior registration at a portal and should have a COVID-19 negative report. Kumbh Mela is not only a religious pilgrimage, but one of the largest mass gatherings at one place. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four locations namely Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik.

The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

