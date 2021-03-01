Left Menu

2 killed in shootout in Delhi's Nangloi, 1 arrested

Two persons were killed in a shootout in Delhi's Nangloi area on Monday, police said adding that one of the alleged perpetrator has been arrested in connection with the incident.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:15 IST
Sudhanshu Dhama, Additional DCP, Outer Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

Two persons were killed in a shootout in Delhi's Nangloi area on Monday, police said adding that one of the alleged perpetrator has been arrested in connection with the incident. According to Delhi Police, the deceased have been identified as Zakir and Saleem Qureshi, who were shot at by Mohammad Ikram, who is out on parole in a murder case, and his accomplice Raees.

The incident appeared to be a case of an old business rivalry between the four people. Speaking to ANI, Sudhanshu Dhama, Additional DCP, Outer Delhi, said the incident appears to be a case of old rivalry.

"All the people in the incident were involved in the meat business. They supplied meat and they had an old business rivalry, in which one of the accused, Mohd Ikram alias Arif, was released on parole in a murder case." "He fired on a man named Zakir in Nagloi police station area. Following this, Zakir's companion Raees went to a nearby shop belonging to Saleem Qureshi and fired on him," the DCP said.

Zakir and Qureshi were brought dead at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Additional DCP Dhama said that Raess also fired at Highway Patrolling Staff who retaliated and nabbed the accused.

The senior police official said: "One pistol, one magazine and two live cartridges were recovered from Raees' possession." Further investigation is underway and efforts on to nab Arif who is absconding. (ANI)

