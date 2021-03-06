Denmark to set up centre of excellence for dairy sector in Rajasthan

A centre of excellence for the dairy sector will be set up in Rajasthan in collaboration with Denmark, an official statement said on Saturday. Denmark Ambassador Freddy Svane discussed the idea at a meeting with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Saturday, the statement said.

The diplomat also had a courtesy meeting with Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Svane said to provide better facilities to cattle rearers, full cooperation will be given in making available the Denmark's expertise in the field of dairy science and technology to Rajasthan.

The possibilities of Denmark's cooperation in the field of water conservation and purification were also discussed in the meeting. He said Denmark companies are providing technical support in water conservation and purification works in the urban area of Udaipur.

The framework of cooperation between Rajasthan and Denmark in the field of public health engineering was also discussed. Gehlot discussed about cooperation and investment in areas such as agriculture, animal husbandry, food and textiles.

He explained the steps and policies adopted by the state government in the past two years to provide an investment-friendly environment and invited companies to invest in Rajasthan.

