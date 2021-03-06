Left Menu

Man adopts Macaw at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park

A resident of Telangana's Secunderabad on Saturday adopted a Macaw for three months at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-03-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 23:15 IST
Man adopts Macaw at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park
Macaw adopted at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. . Image Credit: ANI

A resident of Telangana's Secunderabad on Saturday adopted a Macaw for three months at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad. S Siddarth, who was visiting the place along with his family, paid Rs 7,500 in favor of the zoological park's curator for the same.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Curator of the Nehru Zoological Park A.Nagamani, deputy curator thanked Siddharth for showing keen interest in adopting the Macaw, thereby strengthening the Wildlife Conservation Programme in the Zoo Park. Siddharth also expressed his commitment to conservation of wild animals and hoped that the step taken by him inspire people to adopt animals at the zoological park.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

US, EU to suspend tariffs on alcohol, food and airplanes

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress announces list of 40 candidates for Assam Assembly polls; party's state unit chief Ripun Bora to contest from Gohpur.

Congress announces list of 40 candidates for Assam Assembly polls partys state unit chief Ripun Bora to contest from Gohpur....

Venezuela's Maduro receives first dose of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores have received their first dose of Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Venezuelan state television reported on Saturday, while the country received a second shipment of the v...

SCBA decides to reject SC's SOPs on hybrid physical hearing from Mar 15

The Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA on Saturday night decided not to accept the apex courts standard operating procedures SOPs on commencing hybrid physical hearing from March 15.The Supreme Court, which is hearing cases through video-co...

UP first state to vaccinate over 20 lakh people: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said the state has become the first in the country to have administered more than 20 lakh COVID-19 vaccines.So far, 20,14,589 vaccines have been administered, the government said in a release.Vaccina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021