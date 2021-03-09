Left Menu

India imports 19.97 mn tons of fertilisers till Feb: Gowda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:14 IST
India imports 19.97 mn tons of fertilisers till Feb: Gowda

The country imported 19.97 million tonnes of fertiliser till February in the current fiscal and there was no shortage of supply during the kharif and rabi season, Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said in Parliament on Tuesday.

Gowda, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said 98.28 lakh tonnes of urea, 47.80 lakh tonnes of Di Ammonia Phosphate (DAP), 40.70 lakh tonnes of Muriate of Potash (MoP) and 12.99 lakh tonnes of NPK fertilisers were imported till February this fiscal.

Of the total import of 19.97 million tonnes, 11.33 million tonnes were imported during the kharif (summer) season and 8.64 million tonnes in the ongoing rabi (winter) season till February.

About indigenous production, the minister said that total fertiliser production stood at 32.24 million tonnes till January of this year, of which urea output was 20.98 million tonnes.

The country meets the gap between demand and production in the case of urea through timely imports. In the case of phosphatic and potassium fertilisers, private companies import these fertilisers based on their commercial judgements, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland expects first J&J COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April

Ireland expects to receive its first doses of the Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from mid-April and not early April as initially planned, the head of the countrys health service operator said on Tuesday. JJs vaccine, which requires only ...

FACTBOX-Oil majors in Myanmar in spotlight after UN call for sanctions

Major global oil companies, working in Myanmar, are in the spotlight after the UNs human rights investigator called last week for coordinated international sanctions on the countrys state energy firm, MOGE.Companies such as Frances Total or...

People have faith in Gandhis, Cong united under Sonia: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Congress is united and vibrant under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and called Rahul Gandhi the only national opposition leader raising a voice against the Narendra Modi government.G...

Patriarchal Albania offers little compassion for same-sex relationships

Sara, a 26-year-old woman from Tirana, is reluctant to talk about her love life with friends and family as they cannot understand her attraction to people of the same sex. Like other Balkan countries aiming to become members of the European...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021