Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks rally as yields step back

The market is just about getting comfortable at this level of rates," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco in New York. In Europe, stocks closed higher after extending gains from their best session in four months a day earlier as a rise in shares of oil and utility companies helped counter losses in miners.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 02:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 02:55 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks rally as yields step back
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A gauge of global stocks headed for its biggest one-day percentage climb in a week on Tuesday as a fall in U.S. Treasury yields eased concerns the economic recovery could overheat and lead to stronger-than-expected inflation.

With eyes on the $120 billion auctions of 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week, U.S. Treasury yields fell after a weak 7-year note sale that prompted a spike in yields two weeks ago was followed by another soft auction last week. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 18/32 in price to yield 1.5316%, down from 1.594% late on Monday. The note has topped 1.6% three times since Feb. 25, reaching levels not seen in over a year.

"It is important to put it into context - the 10-year has gone from 1% to 1.60%," said Andrew Mies, chief investment officer at 6 Meridien in Wichita, Kansas. "If it goes to 2% nobody will be particularly surprised. I don't think many people would expect it to go to 2.5%." Tuesday's auction of $58 billion in U.S. 3-year notes was well received, with the next tests of investor appetite for government debt in the form of 10-year and 30-year auctions later this week.

On Wall Street, each of the major averages closed higher, led by a gain of nearly 4% in the Nasdaq, giving the tech-heavy index its best day since Nov. 4. The index has been highly susceptible to climbing rates, and Monday's retreat left it down more than 10% from its Feb. 12 close, confirming what is widely considered to be a correction.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, after earlier topping 32,150, rose 30.3 points, or 0.1%, to end at 31,832.74, the S&P 500 gained 54.09 points, or 1.42%, to 3,875.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 464.66 points, or 3.69%, to 13,073.83. "Today the 10-year is down a bit, and that takes pressure off valuations, so tech is performing well. The market is just about getting comfortable at this level of rates," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco in New York.

In Europe, stocks closed higher after extending gains from their best session in four months a day earlier as a rise in shares of oil and utility companies helped counter losses in miners. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.8%, with the utility sector rising more than 1.5%.

Investors will closely watch a European Central Bank meeting later this week for whether policymakers have decided to step up the pace of emergency bond purchases to appease skittish markets. Data on Tuesday showed the ECB barely nudged up its emergency bond purchases last week even before subtracting debt that matured over that period, raising fresh questions about the central bank's resolve to curb a bond market sell-off.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.35%. The speedier rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in some countries and the planned $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package helped underpin a brighter global economic outlook, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said, as it raised its 2021 growth forecast to 5.6%.

In foreign exchange markets, the dollar index backed away from a 3-1/2-month high, allowing riskier currencies such as the Aussie and the Kiwi dollar to move higher. The dollar index fell 0.434%, with the euro up 0.48% to $1.19.

Oil prices backed off early highs in choppy trading, with Brent dipping back to the $68 mark as investors weighed easing concerns over a supply disruption in Saudi Arabia with the likelihood of limited supply from OPEC+ output limits. U.S. crude futures settled at $64.01 per barrel, down $1.04 or 1.60%. Brent crude futures settled at $67.52 per barrel, down 72 cents or 1.06%.

Gold surged more than 2% on the retreat in U.S. Treasury yields and the weaker dollar, staging a strong recovery from the nine-month low it hit in the previous session. Spot gold added 2.1% to $1,717.08 an ounce.

U.S. gold futures settled up 2.3% at $1,716.90. (Additional reporting by Herb Lash in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Mark Heinrich and Dan Grebler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Haaland goals send Dortmund past Sevilla into last eight

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland struck in each half as they advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals after a 2-2 draw with Sevilla in their last-16 second leg on Tuesday to complete a 5-4 aggregate win.The Norwegian notched ...

S African Information Regulator addresses privacy concerns about proposed WhatsApp changes

The South African Information Regulator IR, a body within the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, has expressed concern about the proposed changes that the free messaging service WhatsApp plans to introduce soon.The IR sai...

U.S. State Dept blacklists two Iranian officials over human rights violations

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday blacklisted two Iranian government interrogators, accusing them of torture and other human rights violations, in what appeared to be the first such action against Tehran under the Biden administration.Se...

Brazil posts new record of 1,972 COVID-19 deaths in a day

Brazil registered 1,972 new COVID-19 deaths in a single day on Tuesday, a record, according to the Health Ministry.The country had 70,764 new cases of coronavirus, reaching a total of 11.12 million infections. Brazil had 168,370 coronavirus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021