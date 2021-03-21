Left Menu

Nagaland govt initiates pilot project to enhance local agricultural products

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:30 IST
Nagaland govt initiates pilot project to enhance local agricultural products
Representative image

The Nagaland government has started a pilot project involving as many as nine departments to enhance the productivity of local agricultural and veterinary products, an official said here.

The pilot project, Naga Model Integrated Settled Farming (NISF), was initiated at Boke-Botsa in Northern Angami region of Kohima district, Nagaland Agriculture Production Commissioner Kikheto Sema said.

Nine government departments - Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Land Resources, Sericulture, Soil, Veterinary & Animal Husbandry, Water Resources Department and Nagaland Bee & Honey Mission are working together for the project.

Agriculture and allied departments had been working on their own but were unable to achieve sufficiency in food and meat production in the state, Sema said.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in his budget speech last month had said that the government is working on an innovative model of cluster agri development called NISF.

''The first project has already started in the Boke- Botsa area, and it will be taken to other districts also.

Similar initiatives are being taken up in other departments as well,'' he had said.

The traditional methods of jhum or terrace cultivation may not be economically viable nor ecologically sustainable but it cannot be stopped altogether, as it has been in practice since time immemorial, Sema said.

NISF would improve existing traditional farming into sustainable farming, the official said.

Farming clusters set up under the project will supplement the farmers income, livelihood and infrastructure development, both for pre and post-harvest activities, Governor R N Ravi had said in his address to the state assembly on February 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two held for killing man over personal enmity in Delhi's Azadpur

Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man over personal enmity in northwest Delhis Azadpur on Sunday, police said.Mohit 18, Amit Dubey 20 and their accomplice Rajnish 21 had allegedly killed Suresh alias Banwari on Ma...

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 124,481,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, PfizerBioNTech and Johnson Johnsons vaccines as of 6 a.m. E...

'Don't want to investigate such matter', Julio Ribeiro refuses to probe Param Bir's claims

Former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro on Sunday rejected NCP chief Sharad Pawars suggestion that he should probe ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singhs claims that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked suspended police officer Sachin Waze to collec...

Artists make political symbols, cut-outs, contribute silently to poll fever in West Bengal

By Syeda Shabana Parveen Amid the stormy political campaigns and mega rallies, it is the artist community that has been silently contributing to the poll fever in West Bengal.The artists in Kolkata and other districts have been working tire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021