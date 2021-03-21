Nagaland govt initiates pilot project to enhance local agricultural products

The Nagaland government has started a pilot project involving as many as nine departments to enhance the productivity of local agricultural and veterinary products, an official said here.

The pilot project, Naga Model Integrated Settled Farming (NISF), was initiated at Boke-Botsa in Northern Angami region of Kohima district, Nagaland Agriculture Production Commissioner Kikheto Sema said.

Nine government departments - Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Land Resources, Sericulture, Soil, Veterinary & Animal Husbandry, Water Resources Department and Nagaland Bee & Honey Mission are working together for the project.

Agriculture and allied departments had been working on their own but were unable to achieve sufficiency in food and meat production in the state, Sema said.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in his budget speech last month had said that the government is working on an innovative model of cluster agri development called NISF.

''The first project has already started in the Boke- Botsa area, and it will be taken to other districts also.

Similar initiatives are being taken up in other departments as well,'' he had said.

The traditional methods of jhum or terrace cultivation may not be economically viable nor ecologically sustainable but it cannot be stopped altogether, as it has been in practice since time immemorial, Sema said.

NISF would improve existing traditional farming into sustainable farming, the official said.

Farming clusters set up under the project will supplement the farmers income, livelihood and infrastructure development, both for pre and post-harvest activities, Governor R N Ravi had said in his address to the state assembly on February 12.

