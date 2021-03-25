Webinar held on India-Chile Defence Industry Global Outreach
A webinar between India and Chile was held on 25 March 2021. The Theme of the webinar was "Indian Defence Industry Global Outreach for Collaborative Partnership: Webinar and Expo". It was organized under the aegis of the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence through the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).
Secretary (Defence Production), Shri Raj Kumar; Head of the Technological Development and Industry Division, Ministry of Defence, Government of Chile Mr Oscar Bustos and other senior officials from both sides participated in the webinar. In his opening remarks, Shri Raj Kumar highlighted the strong capabilities of the Indian defence industry in various fields and their willingness to collaborate with Chilean defence companies for co-development and co-production in the areas of mutual interest. Further, the Secretary (Defence Production) stated that the Indian defence industry is keen to participate in the bidding procurement process of the Chilean Armed Forces.
Indian companies L&T, Bharat Forge, Goa Shipyard Limited, HAL, Mahindra Defence, MKU, OFB and Tata Advanced Systems made presentations on major defence platforms and products. From the Chilean side, FAMAE/S2T, ASMAR/SISDEF and ENAER/DTS made company presentations.
The webinar was attended by more than 130 delegates. More than 100 virtual exhibition stalls from Indian companies were set up.
This webinar was a part of the series of webinars which are being organized with friendly foreign countries in order to boost defence exports and achieve defence export target of 5 billion US Dollar by the year 2025.
(With Inputs from PIB)
