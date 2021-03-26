Madurai: Residents relieved as groundwater recharges after restoration of tank

Residents of Madurai city are elated as the groundwater table in the region has recharged considerably after the local administration restored Mariamman Teppakulam, the biggest temple tank in the city. A local resident Yugalaxmi said, "The local administration has taken steps to restore the tank by dredging and taking the garbage out of it. Water storage in the tank has led to the recharging of the groundwater table in the vicinity. We are happy as the water scarcity issue has been solved."

Another resident Manikandam, "Water scarcity was a major problem in the vicinity which now has been solved. The bore water pump sets which had gone dry give water now. We are all happy by this step of the administration." Ahead of Holi, the restoration of water pumps brought relief to the residents of the city. (ANI)

