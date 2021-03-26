Left Menu

Madurai: Residents relieved as groundwater recharges after restoration of tank

Residents of Madurai city are elated as the groundwater table in the region has recharged considerably after the local administration restored Mariamman Teppakulam, the biggest temple tank in the city.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:56 IST
Madurai: Residents relieved as groundwater recharges after restoration of tank
A local resident Yugalaxmi speaking to ANI.. Image Credit: ANI

Residents of Madurai city are elated as the groundwater table in the region has recharged considerably after the local administration restored Mariamman Teppakulam, the biggest temple tank in the city. A local resident Yugalaxmi said, "The local administration has taken steps to restore the tank by dredging and taking the garbage out of it. Water storage in the tank has led to the recharging of the groundwater table in the vicinity. We are happy as the water scarcity issue has been solved."

Another resident Manikandam, "Water scarcity was a major problem in the vicinity which now has been solved. The bore water pump sets which had gone dry give water now. We are all happy by this step of the administration." Ahead of Holi, the restoration of water pumps brought relief to the residents of the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China, Iran expected to sign 25-year accord, Iranian state media says

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Iran on Friday for a visit that Iranian state media said would see the signing of a 25-year cooperation agreement between the two countries, which are both under U.S sanctions.The accord, final de...

Suez Canal steps up efforts to free stuck vessel, U.S. watches energy market impact

The Suez Canal stepped up efforts on Friday to free a stuck mega vessel, after an earlier attempt failed to end a blockage that has lifted shipping rates for fuel tankers and scrambled global supply chains for everything from grains to baby...

U.S. Customs' top trade cop retiring, calls for more resources

U.S. Customs and Border Protections trade enforcement chief is retiring on Friday and said the agency needs more resources to keep up with increasingly sophisticated efforts to evade U.S tariffs and forced labor restrictions.Brenda Smith, e...

Mexico's president invites big business to debate energy laws

Mexicos president on Friday invited the heads of some of the most prominent companies in the country to defend the merits of his predecessors energy policies, which he says give the private sector preferential treatment over public sector i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021