Fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Prabhadevi
A fire broke out at a godown where electric wires are stored in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai on Saturday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-03-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 09:29 IST
A fire broke out at a godown where electric wires are stored in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai on Saturday. 15 fire tenders are present at the spot.
Fire fighting operations are underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
