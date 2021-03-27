Uttarakhand records 257 more COVID-19 cases, one death

A total of 257 new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 99,515.

According to the state health department, there are 1339 active cases in Uttarakhand.

The total number of deaths has reached 1709. Meanwhile, the total number of recovered cases has reached 94,983. (ANI)

