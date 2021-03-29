5 naxals killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Five Naxals were killed in an encounter with Maharastra police in Kurkheda's Khobramendha forest area on Monday.

"Five Naxals killed in an encounter with police in Khobramendha forest area of Kurkheda in Gadchiroli district," said Sandip Patil, DIG, Naxal Range. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)