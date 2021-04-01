Left Menu

Delhi: Man commits suicide after killing wife, kids in Rohini

A man allegedly died by suicide after killing his wife and two children in Delhi's Rohini area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 11:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A man allegedly died by suicide after killing his wife and two children in Delhi's Rohini area. The incident took place in Rohini's Naharpur on Wednesday night.

The man has been identified as Dheeraj Yadav (31), a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room. He killed his wife Aarti (28), and two sons Hiten (6) and Atharva (3) before killing himself.

"Legal action has been initiated and further investigation is in progress," the police said. A similar incident was reported earlier in the national capital when a man had allegedly killed his wife and then committed suicide at a farmhouse in the Holambi Khurd area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

