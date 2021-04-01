OPEC+ hesitates between oil cuts rollover and increase, sources say

OPEC+ will debate two key options for oil policies from May and beyond, including a rollover of existing cuts and a gradual increase of production, three OPEC+ sources said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers, a grouping is known as OPEC+, are cutting output by a little more than 7 million barrels per day (BPD) to support prices and reduce oversupply. Saudi Arabia has added an additional 1 million BPD to those cuts. Two OPEC+ sources said the increase would not exceed 0.5 million BPD.

"There were lots of consultations overnight and there still are now," an OPEC+ delegate said. "The picture is still not clear." Thursday's virtual meeting is scheduled to start at 1300 GMT.

Some OPEC members have expressed frustration that non-OPEC Russia and Kazakhstan have asked for a small output increase for a third month running while supporting a broader rollover of cuts, the sources said.