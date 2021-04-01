Left Menu

Centre making states financially weaker: Gehlot

Gehlot also tweeted details about devolution, divisible pool, and change in sharing pattern of centrally sponsored schemes. He said the actual share of states from the divisible pool has come down from 41 percent to 34 percent.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:26 IST
Centre making states financially weaker: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's economic policies, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday charged that the central government is making states financially weaker.

Supporting TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee who has expressed concern on alleged attacks on democracy and constitution in a letter to leaders of opposition parties, Gehlot said he too had raised in the assembly the issue of states getting alleged step-motherly treatment from the Centre. "On the one hand, the prime minister talks about cooperative federalism and on the other hand the states are being made financially weak," Gehlot tweeted. The chief minister said the central government has imposed cess on diesel and petrol, basic excise duty is being reduced constantly and special excise duty and additional excise duty is increasing. Therefore, the share of states from the divisible pool has significantly reduced.

Also, he said, the Centre has increased the share of states in centrally sponsored schemes and reduced the Centre's share which has adversely impacted the revenue of states. Gehlot also tweeted details about devolution, divisible pool and change in sharing pattern of centrally sponsored schemes.

He said the actual share of states from the divisible pool has come down from 41 per cent to 34 per cent. After the recommendation of the 14th finance commission, the central government increased financial devolution to states from central tax collection from 32 per cent to 42 per cent from 2015-16.

At the same time, the central government put an extra financial burden on states by increasing the share of states in central sponsored schemes due to which states did not get any benefit from the increase in the financial devolution, he said.

Gehlot also tweeted details about changes in funding pattern in 10 centrally sponsored schemes as per which the state share in National Food Security Mission, National Agriculture Development Scheme, integrated women's empowerment program, and PM Gram Sadak Yojana was increased from zero percent to 40 percent while the state share was increased from 10 percent to 40 percent in the integrated child development services.

In Project Tiger, the state share was increased from 15 per cent to 40 percent whereas the increase in the state share was from 25 percent to 40 percent in the National Health Mission and National Rural Livelihood Mission, he said.

Also, the state share of the Indira Gandhi canal project has increased from 25 percent to 50 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal elections: 71.07 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in 30 assembly seats where polling is underway for

second phase....

Rajasthan Information Commission penalises official for not disclosing details sought in RTI query

The Rajasthan Information Commission RIC has slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on a government official for not providing information sought in an RTI query, officials said on Thursday.An applicant of Ramganj Mandi in Kota had filed an RTI query ...

U'kd HC comes to aid of US woman serving jail term for entering India without visa

The Uttarakhand High Court has reduced the four-year jail term of a woman from the USA caught for coming to India without valid documents to eleven months in prison. On a petition by US citizen Farida Malik challenging a lower court judgeme...

India's digital IDs for land could exclude poor, indigenous communities

By Rina Chandran April 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Plans by the Indian government to assign digital identification numbers to plots of land could exclude rural and indigenous people who do not hold titles, and further marginalise those w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021