Rajasthan CM Gehlot approves Innovation Fund for development work in districts

Rajasthan CM Gehlot approves Innovation Fund for development work in districtsPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:20 IST
The Rajasthan government will provide funds to each district for work related to public utility asset creation as per the local needs from the Chief Minister's Innovation Fund, officials said on Thursday.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the Chief Minister's District Innovation Fund Scheme for development in accordance with the local needs of each district of the state, an official statement said.
In this state-funded scheme, each district will be allocated Rs one crore per year, it added.
The main objective of the scheme is to create employment opportunities by sanctioning work related to the creation of public utility assets, incorporating their innovations in accordance with the local needs and public aspirations of the district as experienced by the district collector.
Gehlot had announced this scheme in the state budget.
The Rural Development department will be the nodal department of the scheme at the state level, and the Zila Parishad at the district level will be the nodal agency for approval and implementation, the statement said.
Approval of projects for the amount available in this scheme will be issued by the district collector.
